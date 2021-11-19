Eskom finds evidence of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station
Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter says clear evidence has emerged of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.
This comes after the collapse of a power pylon on Wednesday onto a second distribution line, knocking out both lines.
De Ruyter said there was evidence that the pylon supports had been cut. There was no erosion observed on the structure.
“There is clear evidence that there was some cutting instrument involved. What further arouses suspicion that this was a deliberate act of sabotage is that nothing was stolen,” he said during an update on the national power grid on Friday.
He said the consequences of this act could have led to higher stages of load-shedding across the country.
“We have reported the matter to the Hawks,” he said, adding that there was incontrovertible evidence of "malice afoot”.
TimesLIVE