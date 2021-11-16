Rape accused nabbed in East London after skipping bail

An alleged rapist, who missed a court appearance and instead ran off to East London, has been rearrested following a tip-off on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old man, who was out on R500 bail, failed to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday.

He was nabbed at his relative’s home after another resident in Southernwood spotted him and notified the police.

On Monday, police put out an alert after they suspected he had skipped town and gone to East London.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu praised the co-operation from the media and public which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The SA Police Service extends its appreciation to the media and the communities for their assistance in speedily tracking, tracing and arresting a wanted rape accused within 24 hours.

“It is alleged that last night [Monday] the investigating officer received a tip-off from a concerned resident in Southernwood after he read on social media that police were looking for him.

“The person assisted police in keeping tabs on him and this morning he was arrested at a relative’s house in St Georges Street in Southernwood.”

The man is accused of raping a 34-year-old woman in Walmer township in 2019.

He will appear in court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

