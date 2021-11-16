Kabega Park Primary teacher retires after almost 40 years
A soft spot for children and a passion to instil a love of learning are the things that have maintained Kabega Park Primary teacher Yvonne Saker’s dedication to the profession for nearly four decades.
The 60-year-old mother of two and stepmother, who will be hanging up her hat at the end of December, said while she had never thought she would be a good teacher, after spending 37 years teaching primary school pupils her pride now overflowed. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.