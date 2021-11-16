Kabega Park Primary teacher retires after almost 40 years

Devon Koen

Court reporter



A soft spot for children and a passion to instil a love of learning are the things that have maintained Kabega Park Primary teacher Yvonne Saker’s dedication to the profession for nearly four decades.



The 60-year-old mother of two and stepmother, who will be hanging up her hat at the end of December, said while she had never thought she would be a good teacher, after spending 37 years teaching primary school pupils her pride now overflowed. ..