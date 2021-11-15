Pastor, outreach church aiming to help uplift Bay’s gang-riddled areas
Pleas and prayers from pastor Rubin Afrika have been answered with the Victory Outreach Church (VOC) stepping up to conduct an outreach programme in Nelson Mandela Bay’s gang-stricken areas.
The Cape Town church has helped troubled and traumatised families break free from addiction for the past 54 years...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.