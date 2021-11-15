Pastor, outreach church aiming to help uplift Bay’s gang-riddled areas

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Pleas and prayers from pastor Rubin Afrika have been answered with the Victory Outreach Church (VOC) stepping up to conduct an outreach programme in Nelson Mandela Bay’s gang-stricken areas.



The Cape Town church has helped troubled and traumatised families break free from addiction for the past 54 years...