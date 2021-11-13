Go to court, environment minister Creecy tells 57,000 ‘Stop Shell’ on Wild Coast petitioners

By Mike Loewe and Anelisa Gusha

“Go to court, I am not involved.” This was the essence of the response from forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy after 57,364 people signed a petition calling on her to stop Shell’s 3D seismic blasting of the Wild Coast.



Last Tuesday, Shell announced the start of a seismic survey of a 6,0011m² area 20km off the Wild Coast from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns on November 1...