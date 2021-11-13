Go to court, environment minister Creecy tells 57,000 ‘Stop Shell’ on Wild Coast petitioners
“Go to court, I am not involved.” This was the essence of the response from forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy after 57,364 people signed a petition calling on her to stop Shell’s 3D seismic blasting of the Wild Coast.
Last Tuesday, Shell announced the start of a seismic survey of a 6,0011m² area 20km off the Wild Coast from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns on November 1...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.