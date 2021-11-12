Mackenzie, St Andrews sued for R62m

Family of 16-year-old pupil who hanged himself launches multimillion-rand lawsuit over alleged molestation

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Accusing a teacher of molesting their son, and St Andrew’s College of not acting on it, the family of Thomas Kruger, who killed himself on the night of David Mackenzie’s bachelor party, has slapped the disgraced water polo coach, the prestigious school and its headmaster with a joint civil claim for about R62m.



While never convicted, Thomas’s parents, Charl and Elizabeth, allege that Mackenzie sexually groomed their child and other boys at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda...