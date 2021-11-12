Mackenzie, St Andrews sued for R62m
Family of 16-year-old pupil who hanged himself launches multimillion-rand lawsuit over alleged molestation
Accusing a teacher of molesting their son, and St Andrew’s College of not acting on it, the family of Thomas Kruger, who killed himself on the night of David Mackenzie’s bachelor party, has slapped the disgraced water polo coach, the prestigious school and its headmaster with a joint civil claim for about R62m.
While never convicted, Thomas’s parents, Charl and Elizabeth, allege that Mackenzie sexually groomed their child and other boys at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.