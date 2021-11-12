SPOTLIGHT | Local movies star on small screen, 'Barakat' gets Oscar nod

In this week’s Spotlight episode we celebrate a colourful bouquet of local entertainment, news and achievements, shining a bright light on the many reasons to be proudly South African when it comes to our moviemaking talents.

We cover the premieres of two new films which appear on television: Sons of the Sea (DStv Box Office) and Happiness Ever After (Netflix).

Sons of the Sea, launching this week on DStv Box Office, is the winner of the best local film at the Durban International Film Festival. This South African gem covers powerful themes of survival and brotherhood and stars Marlon Swarts and Roberto Kyle.

Another local movie already showing on DStv Box Office is Kedibone, poignantly showcasing the socioeconomic challenges faced by young people blinded by the false promise of glitz and glamour in the big city. It features Blood and Water series actress Natasha Thahane in the lead role.

With great style Netflix launched Happiness Ever After, the sequel to 2016’s blockbuster Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, in Johannesburg. Presenter Collette Prince mingled with the stars of the film, including Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Nambita Ben Mwazi. This much anticipated film is a fresh release on Netflix this week.

We congratulate Indigenous Film Distribution’s Barakat for being selected as the official SA entry for the 2022 Academy Awards in the category Best International Feature. We are all rooting for Barakat to make the final nominations list on February 8 2022, and viewers can look out for the film’s re-release on kykNET from December 18.

And we haven’t forgotten about great releases at the movies — look out for clips of King Richard and Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming to cinemas next week.

