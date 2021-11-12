Disgraced ex-lawyer kicked out parental home before sentencing

Convicted fraudster Swanepoel has hidden agendas which ruin others’ lives, social worker says

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Disgraced former Bay attorney and convicted fraudster Anne Swanepoel told the commercial crimes court that she was no longer welcome at her parental home, in hope of garnering sympathy during pre-sentencing proceedings on Thursday.



In September, Swanepoel was found guilty on 11 charges, including five counts of fraud, five of contempt of court for practising as an attorney after the Makhanda high court ordered she not do so and one count of theft totalling R56,000...