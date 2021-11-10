How a blackout in Zambia and other small incidents caused darkness in SA

Eskom said Zambia suffering nationwide power outages at the weekend was as a result of multiple issues in the “interconnected” network across Southern Africa.

By early Saturday afternoon, power had been restored in parts of the capital, Lusaka, as well as the southern, western and central provinces, according to a statement from Hazel Zulu, a spokesperson for power authority Zesco.

Investigations to establish the cause of the loss of generation are under way, she said.

A significant part of the country was hit by a partial blackout early last month after a failure at the Kariba power station which affected operations of Konkola Copper Mines and other producers of the metal.

But this outage was one of the reasons why SA was hit by higher levels of load-shedding.

Giving an update on Tuesday, Segomotso Choche, Eskom’s outage manager, said the outage was a culmination of a number of small incidents. He explained that all the networks in Southern Africa were interconnected, and operated at a frequency of 50 Hertz.