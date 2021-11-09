Husband implicated in Vicki murder

Estranged spouse of 42-year-old mom allegedly conspired with accused, court documents claim

By Kathryn Kimberley and Devon Koen -

As the two men arrested for the murder of 42-year-old mother Vicki Terblanche appeared in the dock on Monday, the charge sheet has revealed that the accused allegedly conspired with the woman’s estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche.



While Arnold has not been arrested, the state has implicated him in the murder, as well as Mario de Ridder Jnr, the son of stock car racing champ Mario de Ridder who was killed in a horror crash in June...