Children who ate suspect noodles were in terrible pain before they died
Convulsions, vomiting and frothing at the mouth preceded the painful deaths of three young children just hours after they shared their last meal together.
When the children complained of a sore stomach after eating instant noodles bought from a spaza shop in New Brighton, their grandmother could never have imagined what was to come...
