Six arrested after West End shop robbed
A quick response by police in Gqeberha on Monday led to the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen property following a robbery at business premises in West End.
It is alleged that at about 12.30pm at a chain store in St Bede Street, six armed suspects aged between 25 and 29 entered the shop and threatened staff members and customers...
