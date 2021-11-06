Hawks snatch 500 bank cards from ‘loan shark’

The Hawks have seized 500 bank cards from a suspected loan shark in Mpumalanga.

Nozipho Mabuza, 33, was also found in possession of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and identity documents.

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Mabuza was arrested for contravention of the National Credit Act.

“Mabuza is the owner of Humelela Cash Loans based in Hazyview which is not registered with the National Credit Regulator,” said Sekgotodi.

“When the team executed the search warrant at her premises, about 500 bank cards, Sassa grant cards and identity documents of clients as well as over R36,000 in cash were found and seized.

“These cards were illegally kept in order to ensure that clients pay back their dues monthly with inflated interest.”

Sekgotodi said Mabuza has been released on bail and is expected back in court on November 25.

TimesLIVE