Explorer in the thick of things
Kingsley Holgate commits to planting 2,000 spekboom and other Albany thicket trees to offset 30,000km ‘Hot Cape to Cold Cape’ expedition
How many trees must be planted to offset the exhaust fumes of a 30,000km two-vehicle journey across the planet?
That was the riddle that needed to be answered to set in motion the commitment by Kingsley Holgate’s 30-country “Hot Cape to Cold Cape” reforesting expedition which is passing through the Eastern Cape this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.