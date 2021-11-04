Work on bulk water pipeline starts

Work on the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's bulk water pipeline began on Thursday morning, with residents urged more than ever to use water sparingly.

The maintenance is expected to cause disruptions between the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works and Chelsea reservoir.

According to a municipal notice on Thursday, the pipeline has been drained and four out of eight air valves have been replaced.

The Chelsea reservoir is now at 57%. To prevent water disruptions, residents are urged to use water sparingly.

Areas expected to experience disruptions include:

Rowallan Park;

Francis Evatt Park;

Hunters Retreat;

Bay West;

Parsonsvlei/Westbrook;

Morningside;

Kabega Park;

Sherwood;

Westering;

Cotswold;

Helenvale;

Malabar;

Parts of Schauderville;

Framesby;

Sunridge Park;

Parts of Lorraine;

Parts of Theescombe;

Kamma Park;

Bethelsdorp; and

Aspen Heights

Residents can call the service delivery call centre on 0800 20 5050 for information on where water tankers will be positioned.

Additional information will also be communicated via the NMBM website and social media pages.

HeraldLIVE