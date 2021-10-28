News

Gqeberha woman convicted of defrauding the Garden Cou­rt Hotel of R90,000

By Herald Reporter - 28 October 2021
A 36-year-old woman was convicted for defrauding the Garden Cou­rt Hotel out of R90,000 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

After a series of appearances, Portia Nolubabalo Lukwe, was convicted for fraud and money laundering.

While working as a branch manager, Lukwe unlawfully transferred funds to the tune of R90,000 to the different beneficiary accounts linked to her between June and September 2012.

She was arrested in 2014 and made a series of court appearances thereafter.

She will now appear before the same court on December 14 for sentencing.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolo­dela said: “Between June 1 and September 30, Lukwe in her capacity as a branch manager at Garden Cou­rt Hotel in Gqeberha unlawfully transferred funds to the beneficiary accounts for pe­rsonal enrichment.

“The complaint was lo­dged with Gqeberha based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for ​ investigation and Lukwe was arrested in June 2014.”

Her co-accused have already been sentenced.

