Guilty verdict for traditional healer in muti murder of Gabisile Shabane, 13

Thokozani Msibi, the traditional healer and mastermind in the killing of Mpumalanga teenager Gabisile Shabane, was on Wednesday found guilty of all charges, including murdering her and violating her corpse.

The verdict was handed down by judge Heinrich Brauckmann in the high court in Mpumalanga.

The other two accused, Knowledge Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize, were found guilty of the same crimes. Brauckmann found that all three men acted with a common purpose.

He said the three were brought together by greed. Mhlanga and Mkhize had believed what Msibi had told them – that the body parts of a person living with albinism could lead to their riches.

Shabane, 13, was kidnapped along with her 15-month-old nephew, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, from their home in Hlalanikahle in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in 2018.