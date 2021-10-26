Joburg’s plan for private power to launch this week

The implementation of the alternative energy sustainability strategy aimed at shifting Johannesburg’s reliance on Eskom to alternative energy sources is set to start before the end of the week.

It will begin with issuing an official public request for proposals from independent power producers. The target is to secure 35% of the city’s electricity needs from renewable and cleaner sources of energy by 2030.

“This means the city is set to reduce our reliance for generating capacity on our national power utility by up to 15%, thereby minimising the chances of Eskom’s scheduled load-shedding,” executive mayor Mpho Moerane said at the unveiling of the strategy in Fordsburg on Tuesday.

He said the 15-year plan included solar and gas, and was expected to fast track the implementation of independent power production.

Moerane said the city and Eskom last week signed a memorandum of understanding to explore options for City Power to take over areas supplied by Eskom in Johannesburg.

“The week before then, we closed the two-year power purchase agreement on the privately owned Kelvin power station, which has since confirmed an additional 220MW capacity for the city instead of the initially underestimated 180MW,” Moerane said.

On Saturday night Johannesburg residents were thrown back into the grip of Eskom’s stage 2 load-shedding.