‘Nicro programme helped me turn my life around’

By Roslyn Baatjies -

When Arcadia resident Elton Minto found himself on the wrong side of the law after committing a crime 19 years ago, he knew a prison sentence would destroy his future.



And when he was given the opportunity to be part of the SA National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) diversion programme, he grabbed it with both hands...