New centre devoted to resolving conflict

Northern areas initiative offers mediation and counselling alternative to court route

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Having experienced the reality of gangsterism, domestic violence and substance abuse during his youth, a northern areas resident has returned home to provide mediation and counselling to conflicted individuals in the area before it reaches court.



Reuben Africa, who is the community liaison officer for the Mediation Centre Port Elizabeth (MCPE) and one of its mediators, grew up in Gelvandale where, he said, his community was often ravaged by conflict, violence, gangs and subsequent painfully long and expensive court proceedings...