Shock as remains of another murdered woman uncovered by police
Bakkie link to mom’s shallow grave
Another Nelson Mandela Bay woman has been murdered and her body dumped in a shallow grave.
And once again, police have reason to believe the person responsible is someone she loved and trusted...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.