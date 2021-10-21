Metro aims to help students gain work experience
While the Nelson Mandela Bay council remains in recess, the city’s mayoral committee approved a memorandum of understanding with institutions of higher learning on Thursday as part of a skills upgrade initiative.
While the MoU still needs council approval, if passed, it will give students an opportunity to gain first-hand work experience through the municipality’s internship programme...
