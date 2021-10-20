Serial rapist who preyed on job seekers handed five life terms

A serial rapist who lured unsuspecting victims with job promises has been sentenced to five life terms in jail.

Bongani Mokoena terrorised Mountain Rise, KwaZulu-Natal, residents in 2018. The high court in Pietermaritzburg convicted Mokoena, 36, on a slew of charges including robbery, rape and kidnapping.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the “incidents took place in the Mountain Rise area between August 10 2018 and October 18 2018 when he raped victims aged between 14 and 33”.

“His modus operandi was to lure victims who were walking around the area looking for jobs,” said Gwala.