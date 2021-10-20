Italian 'journalist' reportedly behind fake Archbishop Desmond Tutu tweet

As reports of the “death” of SA Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu shook the country on Wednesday, the Twitter account which broke the news has been revealed to be fake.

News of Tutu’s death was broken on the account @BishopSMoreo, which claimed to be the official account of Johannesburg Anglican Bishop Stephen Moreo.

Twitter reflects the account as having been created in August, with its first tweet being posted on Wednesday.