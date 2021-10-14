Feathers fly over fake Facebook ad

A fake Chicken Licken account on Facebook has made the fast-food outlet clucking mad.

And they are not chicken about it, just distancing themselves from it.

While Chicken Licken, like Nandos, has made a name for itself with its quirky advertising, the brand said it would not stand behind an advert deemed offensive or even racist.

The ad that was posted on the fake account reads: “Coloureds this is for you because you don’t have teeth to chew bones.”

In a public letter, Chicken Licken said: “We have been made aware of the fake Facebook account known to post derogatory and discriminatory content using our logo and brand identity.

“We would like to alert our customers and the public ... that this does not reflect what we stand for as a business.”

The brand’s official Facebook page is Chicken Licken SA.

“We have launched an investigation on the account and reported it to Facebook to urgently intervene.

“We thank the public for alerting us and encourage them to also assist in reporting the account on Facebook for a quicker resolve.”

HeraldLIVE