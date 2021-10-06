Multiple truck crash in KZN closes part of N2 highway
A major crash involving four trucks and a light-duty vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Samuel Khumalo of uMkhanyakude disaster, fire and rescue told TimesLIVE that the accident took place close to Hluhluwe at about 6.30am.
Both lanes of the N2 had to be shut as a result.
“A driver suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital,” said Khumalo.
The cause of the accident is not known at this stage.
Khumalo said traffic has begun to flow slowly.
Heavy rain in the province has resulted in several accidents.
TimesLIVE