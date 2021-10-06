Gqeberha woman in court over bid to defraud accident fund of R700,000
A 42-year-old woman appeared in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Tuesday for allegedly trying to defraud the road accident fund (RAF) of R700,000.
Marlene Pietersen was nabbed after her claim application was flagged by the national insurance scheme and referred to the Hawks for investigation.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Pietersen allegedly falsely stated that her husband died in a car accident.
“On April 24 2018, Pietersen allegedly submitted a false road accident fund claim on behalf of her husband, Niklaas Gallant, who died after falling off a bridge, claiming that he had died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Joubertina on July 7 2014,” Mgolodela said.
“RAF discovered inconsistencies and then lodged a complaint with the Hawks, which culminated in the arrest of Pietersen on October 5.
“RAF was rescued from a potential prejudice of R700,000.”
Pietersen was released on warning.
This is a developing story.
