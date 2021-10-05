WhatsApp blackout: no, your data was not depleted - it was Mark

Like millions around the world, I was thrust into panic on Monday when I couldn't access my WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram feeds.

I don't know how many times I blamed my internet service provider for the inconvenience. Those guys have left me cursing more times than I care to count.

Except yesterday it was the other guy, Mark (Zuckerberg). How dare he? I thought we were tight.

After rebooting my phone and my wi-fi dongle, I realised that online streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube were working just fine. It was at this moment I logged on to Twitter, our saviour, and learnt that most people were panicking just as much as I was.

Not only that, but Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram among others and a global social media giant, had issued statements via the platform of their competitor, Twitter.