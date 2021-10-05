Staff petition minister Ayanda Dlodlo to investigate public service DG Yoliswa Makhasi

While the government was telling public servants it could not afford to increase their wages last year, public service director-general (DG) Yoliswa Makhasi was pushing for her own salary increment from the same public purse.

This is one of the allegations department of public service and administration (DPSA) staff want new minister Ayanda Dlodlo to investigate.

TimesLIVE has seen the document allegedly drafted by DPSA staff which raises allegations against Makhasi, including that she allegedly flouted public service regulations by appointing staff to her office. She was also accused of nepotism, bullying, unfairly suspending officials and doing business with the state.

Dlodlo confirmed she had received the document with accusations of maladministration against the administrative boss.

“Allegations in the document made against the DG and other officials in the department will be investigated by the authority empowered to do so to determine the veracity and/or extent of the allegations made,” she said.

“This is done to afford all the involved parties an opportunity to respond and make sure the process is dealt with in a fair manner.”