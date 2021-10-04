News

Bogus e-hailing driver accused of rape

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 04 October 2021

The case against a 37-year-old man accused of raping a Kwazakhele teenager after pretending to be an e-hailing driver was postponed in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The suspect,  believed to be a medical technologist, was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly offered the 18-year-old a lift while she was walking in Kwazakhele...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read