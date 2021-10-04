Bogus e-hailing driver accused of rape

By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

The case against a 37-year-old man accused of raping a Kwazakhele teenager after pretending to be an e-hailing driver was postponed in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.



The suspect, believed to be a medical technologist, was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly offered the 18-year-old a lift while she was walking in Kwazakhele...