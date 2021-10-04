More than 2,7m applications for 287,000 teacher and general assistant jobs, says basic education

The department of basic education has received more than 2,7 million applications from more than 475,000 young people who have applied for 287,000 teaching and general assistant positions.

The department is hiring for phase 2 which will start on November 1 and run to March 2022.

“The department would like to assure the eligible youth that the application process does not work on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, all applications must be submitted online by October 10 to be considered for the available opportunities.” .

Applications for the second phase were opened on September 27 and applicants were initially given until October 3 to apply.