News

Two arrested, drugs seized in Komani

Riaan Marais
News reporter
01 October 2021
Two suspects are expected to appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on charges related to dealing in drugs
ILLICIT HAUL: Two suspects are expected to appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on charges related to dealing in drugs
Image: SUPPLIED

Police arrested two suspected drug dealers and confiscated drugs worth more than R70,000 during an intelligence-driven operation in Komani on Thursday.

After receiving to a tip-off, members of the Komani Crime Intelligence and K9 Units visited a premises in the Aloe T location, Mlungisi.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said officers found 17 sachets of tik, six Mandrax tablets and 4kg of dagga on the premises.

The  confiscated drugs had an estimated value of R78,000.

Two suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested at the scene.

They are expected to appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on charges related to dealing in drugs.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read