Two arrested, drugs seized in Komani

Police arrested two suspected drug dealers and confiscated drugs worth more than R70,000 during an intelligence-driven operation in Komani on Thursday.

After receiving to a tip-off, members of the Komani Crime Intelligence and K9 Units visited a premises in the Aloe T location, Mlungisi.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said officers found 17 sachets of tik, six Mandrax tablets and 4kg of dagga on the premises.

The confiscated drugs had an estimated value of R78,000.

Two suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested at the scene.

They are expected to appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on charges related to dealing in drugs.

HeraldLIVE