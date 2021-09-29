Starstruck performers set to dazzle at Nelson Mandela Bay theatre
With a vision of reviving a battered local arts sector, Starstruck Productions launches in October at Gqeberha’s Savoy Theatre with a bumper show, The Alternative, featuring more than 30 artists...
