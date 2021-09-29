Stability trumps coalition bickering, dialogue hears

Planning and agreements in advance seen as key to success

By Yolanda Paezweni -

As coalition governments look to be the future for SA municipalities, political stability is crucial for them to succeed.



This was the underlying message at a community dialogue, facilitated by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Tuesday, which asked if coalition governments were participatory to democracy or a hindrance to progress...