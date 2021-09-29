‘Did anyone die? Please call my wife’: sobbing tanker driver after fatal N1 crash in Joburg

“Was someone injured? Did anyone die? Can someone please call my wife,” a sobbing chemical tanker driver asked first responders at the scene of a fatal crash on the N1 in Johannesburg.

The crash claimed two lives and left two others, including the truck driver, injured when the tanker collided with two cars on the N1 northbound between William Nicol Drive and Rivonia Road on Tuesday.

Gerhard van Rooyen, who witnessed the crash, was driving with his wife next to the tanker when they heard a loud bang. It was one of the truck’s tyres.

Van Rooyen said the truck was in the second last lane when the tyre burst.

“We heard the tyre burst and the next moment we heard a loud bang. Due to the tyre burst the truck veered a little to the right and I had to dodge it and then everything followed after that,” he said.

“When the truck started rolling and hit the embankment, the tanker became airborne.