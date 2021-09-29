Not a perfect start, but Banyana have momentum, says coach

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Though not completely pleased with her team’s performance in their opening match of the Cosafa Women’s Tournament against Malawi, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the 2-1 win has given her side some momentum.



First-half goals from Melinda Kgadiete and Noxolo Cesane were enough to see the hosts register a win in their opening game of the competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday. ..