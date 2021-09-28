Vaccination drives planned to rid Nelson Mandela Bay of rabies

Motherwell and the northern areas have been identified as two rabies hotspots in Nelson Mandela Bay.

While the number of reported rabies cases has decreased from 35 in August to about 20 at present, the municipality has again urged residents to urgently vaccinate their dogs if they have not already done so.

Since the municipality declared a rabies outbreak in August, two young boys have died after being bitten by rabid dogs.

A rabid dog also attacked three children in Zwide at the weekend before biting Animal Anti-Cruelty League volunteer Liza Simpson as she tried to restrain the deranged pet.

Mayoral committee member for public health Lance Grootboom said the metro had recorded one case of rabies in January, one in June and one in July, before the numbers spiked in August.

In an effort to contain the spread of the disease, the municipality has partnered with the South African Veterinarian Association and private veterinarians to conduct an anti-rabies vaccination drive on Saturday.

The vaccinations will take place at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre in Motherwell and Gelvandale Community Hall, from 8am to 4pm.

“We are planning to vaccinate about 10,000 dogs on the day, free of charge,” Grootboom said.

“Any dog owner in the community whose dog was not vaccinated this year is encouraged to bring their dogs to the vaccination stations.

“The number of dogs vaccinated so far across the metro is 5,254 and 438 cats.”

He said vaccination and community education programmes were ongoing.

“Education on dog behaviour and bite prevention for both children and adults are viewed as an essential extension of the current rabies vaccination programme.

“Increasing awareness of rabies prevention and control in the metropolitan area will include education and information on responsible pet ownership, how to prevent dog bites, vaccination of domestic animals and immediate care measures required after a bite.”

Rabies originates from wild animals and is spread through contact with domestic animals and, subsequently, to people.

The viral disease affects humans through animal bites (saliva), scratches or handling of infected animals.

Should anyone notice any signs of aggression in a dog, Grootboom advises they do not attempt to touch the animal but report it to the municipal dog control unit on 041-506-1743.

