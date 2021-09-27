Meet the Boks’ biggest fan — and he lives in ‘Kiwiland’

Kariega resident flies the SA rugby flag in a sea of All Black supporters

From his coffee cup to his morning slippers, a Kariega resident known to be one of the biggest Springbok rugby supporters in SA says he even has the underpants to prove it.



Though Isak Damons, 73, lives in a town dubbed Kiwiland due to the majority’s allegiance to the All Blacks, SA’s biggest rival in rugby, he proudly tells everyone that his blood is green and gold...