Meet the Boks’ biggest fan — and he lives in ‘Kiwiland’
Kariega resident flies the SA rugby flag in a sea of All Black supporters
From his coffee cup to his morning slippers, a Kariega resident known to be one of the biggest Springbok rugby supporters in SA says he even has the underpants to prove it.
Though Isak Damons, 73, lives in a town dubbed Kiwiland due to the majority’s allegiance to the All Blacks, SA’s biggest rival in rugby, he proudly tells everyone that his blood is green and gold...
