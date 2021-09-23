News

Knysna residents told brown tap water safe to drink

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 23 September 2021

The discoloured water flowing through Knysna’s taps on Thursday is safe to drink, according to the municipality.

This is not the first time the water in the town has been cause for concern. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read