'Sustained downward trend': SA records 2,200 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,197 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the “sustained downward trend” in new infections continued, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 6.1%, which is also significantly down from the peaks of the third wave.

The NICD said that there were 160 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 2,886,331 confirmed cases and 86,376 fatalities to date across SA.