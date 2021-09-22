Nelson Mandela Bay taxi peace accord in flames
Minibus operators want e-hailers off the streets of Bay
A group of disgruntled taxi drivers lined their vehicles outside the City Hall in Gqeberha on Tuesday to make their threat to e-hailers clear: “Get off the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay or face the consequences.”
But e-hailing drivers have vowed to defend themselves against acts of violence and intimidation, particularly after a driver’s vehicle was set alight this week. ..
