Nelson Mandela Bay taxi peace accord in flames

Minibus operators want e-hailers off the streets of Bay

A group of disgruntled taxi drivers lined their vehicles outside the City Hall in Gqeberha on Tuesday to make their threat to e-hailers clear: “Get off the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay or face the consequences.”



But e-hailing drivers have vowed to defend themselves against acts of violence and intimidation, particularly after a driver’s vehicle was set alight this week. ..