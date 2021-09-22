News

Nelson Mandela Bay taxi peace accord in flames

Minibus operators want e-hailers off the streets of Bay

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 22 September 2021

A group of disgruntled taxi drivers lined their vehicles outside the City Hall in Gqeberha on Tuesday to make their threat to e-hailers clear: “Get off the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay or face the consequences.”

But e-hailing drivers have vowed to defend themselves against acts of violence and intimidation, particularly after a driver’s vehicle was set alight this week. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read