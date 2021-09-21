Three arrested after high-speed car chase through Gqeberha

Three people in their 20s were arrested after a high-speed car chase through the streets of Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said thanks to a collaborative effort between Mount Road police, the Gqeberha K9 unit and flying squad members, a silver Nissan Micra was forced off the road at about 3pm on the N2 freeway near the John Tallant turn-off.

She said the drama unfolded after Mount Road police responded to a complaint of a Nissan Micra with three occupants acting suspiciously in Crawford Street, North End.

“On spotting the police, the vehicle sped off towards the M4 freeway.

“The Gqeberha K9 unit provided backup and a chase ensued,” Janse van Rensburg said.

In Burman Road, Deal Party, police allegedly spotted one of the occupants throw a jacket and another object out of the vehicle.

When the K9 members stopped to investigate, they recovered an R5 rifle, with its serial number filed off, and a 9mm pistol.

“SAPS Mount Road members forced the vehicle into a cul-de-sac in Burman Road, however, the vehicle turned around and sped back down Burman Road towards the N2 freeway into oncoming traffic,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Gqeberha flying squad members then picked up the chase and fired shots at the vehicle’s tyres, forcing it to stop.

Three suspects, aged between 20 and 28, were arrested.

They are facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless and negligent driving.

They will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court soon.

