Search for missing jikeleza taxi driver

By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 September 2021
Jikeleza taxi driver Masiqulele Mqoqi, 30, was reported missing on September 6
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Jikeleza taxi driver Masiqulele Mqoqi, 30, was reported  missing on  September 6 
Image: SUPPLIED

New Brighton police have appealed for help to find a jikeleza taxi driver who was reported missing on September 6.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Masiqulele Mqoqi, 30, was last seen at 9pm on September 2 when he went home to drop off money for his family. 

“He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, brown chino pants, black sneakers and a black cap,” Beetge said. 

Anyone with information on Mqoqi’s whereabouts should contact Detective-Warrant Officer Ntokozo Zungu on 082-958-8968.

