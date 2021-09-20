ManMade radio relaunch offers new line-up with Nelson Mandela Bay sourced talent
In an effort to develop skills and offer local talent an opportunity to be recognised, online radio station ManMade Radio launched its new line-up with eight new presenters and three newsreaders, all from Nelson Mandela Bay.
The event, hosted at Profiles Health Club in Walmer on Saturday, showcased the newly invigorated radio line-up after months of preparation by the station’s management...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.