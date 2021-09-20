ManMade radio relaunch offers new line-up with Nelson Mandela Bay sourced talent

In an effort to develop skills and offer local talent an opportunity to be recognised, online radio station ManMade Radio launched its new line-up with eight new presenters and three newsreaders, all from Nelson Mandela Bay.



The event, hosted at Profiles Health Club in Walmer on Saturday, showcased the newly invigorated radio line-up after months of preparation by the station’s management...