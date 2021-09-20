Cry the beloved St George’s Park
Renowned Bay tourist attraction going to ruin as vandalism escalates
Once renowned as a recreational site for families and friends, St George’s Park has disintegrated into a shadow of its former self.
So desperate is the situation at the park — which was founded in 1860 and spreads over 73ha of wooded parkland — that vagrants are opting to sleep among the dead, while many of the facilities have been vandalised. ..
