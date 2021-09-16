WATCH | Metro to probe East London rubbish truck reversing into car

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on Wednesday told DispatchLIVE that the metro was aware of the incident.

“Yes, the matter has been brought to our attention,” Ngwenya said. “We will do some form of an investigation into it, but from what we are picking up from the footage, it does look like it's one of our trucks.”

He said the first step in such an incident was to deal with the damage to the car and check if there was any damage to the truck.

“We will also check whether there were injuries, look at repairs and compensation. We will follow accident processes that involve insurance,” he said. “We will then take [disciplinary] action from our side because when you look at the footage, it does appear there was some form of negligence on our side.

“Action will be taken but I can't pre-empt the outcome. There are processes in place that will guide us on what action to take against any person responsible for this unfortunate incident.”

