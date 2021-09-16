People plan to hit the streets this weekend to oppose possible vaccine passports — what you need to know

Calls have been made nationally for a protest against the possible plans for Covid-19 vaccine passports.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was considering the idea of requiring citizens to produce proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to access certain activities, events and venues.

In response to the announcement, many protesters, under the World Wide Rally For Freedom banner, will join the global protest against vaccine passports taking place on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know:

What Ramaphosa said

During his address to the nation on Sunday, where he moved the country to lockdown level 2, Ramaphosa said vaccine passports may come into effect soon.

He said the health department was looking at ways of introducing the passport and said he would give more details when he reviews the measures.

“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports, which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so that people are able to demonstrate that they’ve been vaccinated.

“The Department of Health is looking at a variety of mechanisms in other countries to do it electronically through cellphones or other forms of demonstration,” Ramaphosa said.

Protest against vaccine passport

According to the organisation planning the demonstration, the protest will take place in more than 40 countries, including SA.

The movement, among other things, is advocating for the end of lockdowns, the end of mask mandates, the prevention of mandatory vaccines and the end of all state of emergency declarations.

“On Saturday we will all demonstrate for our fundamental human rights, for our constitutionally protected freedoms, and for the end of the excessive coronavirus restriction measures,” the movement said.