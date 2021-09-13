Human remains found near George railway line

The George police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of human remains near a railway line off Memoriam Street.

The remains were already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the grisly find was made in a gully at about 3.15pm on Friday.

“A security official was conducting routine patrols in the vicinity when he made the discovery.

“Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues.”

Spies said that the origin and identity of the deceased formed part of the ongoing police probe.

“An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for early this week,” he said.

Spies asked anyone with information to contact investigating officer Sgt John Boezak on 044-803-4714.

