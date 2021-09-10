Justice department hacked, hitting internal and external info systems

The justice and constitutional development department has been hacked.

Spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said the breach was affected through ransomware on Monday evening.

“This has led to all information systems being encrypted and unavailable to both internal employees as well as members of the public. As a result, all electronic services provided by the department are affected, including the issuing of letters of authority, bail services,

e-mail and the departmental website.

“The department would want to assure all affected parties that our IT teams are working tirelessly to restore services as soon as is practically possible.

“Child maintenance payments for month-end have already been processed and will therefore not be affected by the current system outage,” said Mahlangu.