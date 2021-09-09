Thousands of murderers and rapists released on parole without samples taken
Violent criminal DNA shocker
Nearly 15,000 violent criminals have been released on parole in the Eastern Cape in the past five years without their DNA being taken due to delays in signing an amendment bill in parliament.
The samples and storing of the DNA signatures would have allowed forensic teams to link convicts to previous crimes and solve any future crimes at a faster rate, according to legal experts...
